Great Lakes Advocate
Police

The teenager has been missing from his Nabiac home since last night

Updated December 8 2022 - 12:33pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Has anyone seen Juztun Ward?

Police are appealing to the community to help local a missing teenager from his Nabiac home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.