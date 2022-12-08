Has anyone seen Juztun Ward?

Police are appealing to the community to help local a missing teenager from his Nabiac home.
Thirteen-year-old Juztun Ward was last seen at his Carmichael Place home just before 9pm last night, Wednesday, December 7.
When Juztun could not be contacted by family and friends, officers attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District were notified and immediately began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Juztun's welfare as he lives with a number of medical conditions that require medication.
Juztun is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 145-150cm tall, of thin build with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a red school shirt and grey pants and black shoes.
Police believe Juztun was seen in the vicinity of Wharf Street, Nabiac earlier this morning, Thursday, December 8.
A geo-targeting alert (SMS) has been sent to the area to assist police locate the youth.
Anyone with information on Juztun's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.