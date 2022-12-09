When Kelly Brown was selected to participate in the CrossFit National Master League Games and Major League Games in Melbourne, she was thrilled to compete at an elite level.
A team-member from Forster-based Fitness 2428, Kelly earned her Australian selection after placing equal first in the NSW qualifiers.
The national competition, held over three days, is a CrossFit event for 14-35 years (major) and over 35 years (masters).
Developed in 2000, CrossFit is a fitness program that involves constant and varied functional movements performed at high intensity such as Olympic weightlifting, plyometrics, powerlifting, gymnastics, kettlebell lifting, walking and squats to name a few.
"It is the up and coming sport; it is a core program which gets people to move," Kelly said.
"And, we believe it is for everyone; it is an insurance for your future."
Kelly's Melbourne performance earned her an equal second place in the 45-49 years female warrior masters league section.
She was joined by three fellow Fitness 2428 competitors, Leah King who placed ninth in the female spitfire division of the major league, Sean Hassett, first in the male mustang division of the major league and Gary Southward, 6th , 35-39 years male warrior masters league.
This year's National competition was a first for Kelly, but she had competed in Sydney previously where she gained a fourth.
"I was happy (at that time) to place in the top five; it was good experience."
Kelly said competition was just another form of exercise.
"We like to challenge ourselves and demonstrate how well we have done."
CrossFit has been the 49-year-old instructor's preferred method of fitness for the past seven years.
She spends between 10-15 hours a day, six days a week at the Kularoo Drive gym.
Throughout 2022 major league games and masters league games have been held in each state and overseas where CrossFit athletes complete workouts, progressing through scores to the national finals which are held in Melbourne annually.
Major league is a four week, four workout competition. Athletes have one week to complete each workout and submit scores. The state's top five athletes from each division and age category then qualify for the final (for NSW) in Sydney.
Masters league also starts with a four week, four workout competition. The top five athletes from each division and age in each state qualify for the next stage which is an invitational event held over one day in May.
The top two athletes from each age group and division in each state from the invitational then qualify for the finals, in Melbourne.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
