Great Lakes Advocate

The man will appear in Taree Court today, Wednesday, December 7

Updated December 7 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulahdelah man charged with sexual assault

Manning Great Lakes Police District detectives have charged a Bulahdelah man following an investigation into alleged sexual offences involving a minor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.