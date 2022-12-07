Great Lakes Advocate

Last bowl a winner in tense State RSL pairs final

By Noel James
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:59am, first published 11:00am
State RSL pairs champions Peter Schroeder and Steve Pell after their win in the final played at Cabramatta.

FORSTER'S Steve Pell and Peter Schroeder travelled to Cabramatta Bowling Clubb for the recent final of the State RSL pairs, where they came up against their old nemesis, Ian Callaway and Gordon Young from Figtree.

