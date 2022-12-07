FORSTER'S Steve Pell and Peter Schroeder travelled to Cabramatta Bowling Clubb for the recent final of the State RSL pairs, where they came up against their old nemesis, Ian Callaway and Gordon Young from Figtree.
These two teams had battled their way through many elimination rounds against sides from right across the State, to earn the right to play in this game.
Previous clashes had always been close affairs, and this game proved to be no exception. The lead changed almost end by end, and at the start of the last end scores were locked at 22-22. With just his last bowl to play, Peter found himself 3 down at the head. Showing calmness under pressure, he drew the shot for game and championship.
