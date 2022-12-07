Learn how to tell a plant from a weed with the Garden Escapees weeds guidebook - free at all MidCoast Council customer service centres and libraries.
"Responsible gardening is very important because when weeds escape from your garden, through birds, wind or other means, they can do damage to farmland and the environment," MidCoast Council strategic weeds biosecurity officer, Terry Inkson said.
"Weeds can create big problems in your own garden as well as places like parks, dams, and lakes.
"They can be very costly to control and impossible to completely eradicate once they take hold
"We all have a legal responsibility to manage weeds on land under our care.
"This book makes it easy to identify weeds and understand if any action is necessary and what to do."
More than 27,000 plant species have been introduced to Australia; about 10 per cent are now established in the Australian environment.
The number is rising each year.
"We're especially interested in tackling weeds which haven't yet taken hold in the environment," Mr Inkson said.
Weeds can create big problems in your own garden as well as places like parks, dams, and lakes.- Terry Inkson
"A good example of this is Bocconia frutescens, commonly known as plume poppy, which we recently identified on the Mid-Coast.
"This is the first time Boconnia has been identified as escaped in the Australian environment.
"The Kiwarrak community worked with us to remove this invasive weed from the district, including in environmentally sensitive Khappinghat National Park."
Thanks to this ground breaking work, MidCoast Council was the overall winner in the Invasive Species Management category at the Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Awards, held yesterday, Tuesday, December 6.
"We're very proud of those in the Kiwarrak community who helped us to achieve this amazing result.
"They've done a great service to the region by helping us stop this invasive weed from spreading."
Whether you have a small garden or own acreage, this book is for you.
It's also a great resource for nurseries, community groups, government agencies, schools and universities.
You can now pick up the book at any MidCoast Council customer service centre or library. You can also download it at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Environment/Environmental-Projects/Garden-Escapees-weed-handbook.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.