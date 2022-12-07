Great Lakes Advocate

Do you know your weeds from your plants?

December 7 2022 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council strategic weeds biosecurity officer, Terry Inkson. Picture supplied.

Learn how to tell a plant from a weed with the Garden Escapees weeds guidebook - free at all MidCoast Council customer service centres and libraries.

