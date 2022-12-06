The Millennial's guide to mastering the power of the internet

Having been born between the years of 1981 to 1996, millennials are recognised as the first ever generation to have grown up with the internet.



Simply put, this means that millennials or Gen Y as a group are old enough to remember a time before the internet but young enough to have developed alongside the internet's own major evolutions.

This makes the relationship between Gen Y and the cybersphere pretty unique, to say the least. But as Gen Z grows older, there are also assertions that millennials don't really know as much about the world wide web as they may want to believe.

With connected and smart technologies possessing new capabilities every day, millennial web users must equip themselves with foundational tech skills in order to stay ahead of digital trends.



Here are just a few ways that millennials can make sure they're taking full advantage of the internet as it continues to evolve.

Learn how to build websites

There's a reason why front end developer courses are amongst some of the most popular tertiary courses available to students today. Even with social media making up for the majority of our screen time, websites are still the key to solidifying your presence on the world wide web.



Whether you're looking to build your own business, present yourself as a professional, or even start your own blog, it's in your best interests as a young person today to learn the basics of creating stunning websites online.

Having a basic understanding of coding languages like HTML and CSS can go a long way with regards to building your own customised websites to help any and all of your personal and professional projects.



Yes, millennials may have already dabbled with HTML code here and there when creating MySpace profiles, Tumblr blogs, or even their own personal GeoCities website, but there is more to building a website than just form and functionality alone.

With the internet being such a vast, borderless space, visibility has become the cornerstone of web development in the present day.



And although millennials may not have had to worry too much about web visibility in the days of GeoCities where visibility was all about links, nowadays it's all about SEO or 'search engine optimization'.



By learning and utilising SEO best practices, millennials can effectively build websites that have the best possible chance of accruing plenty of organic site traffic.

Develop proficiency with video editing software

With the emergence of TikTok, Instagram Reels, and the expansion of video streamlining platforms across the globe, it's clear to see that video material comprises a growing chunk of overall content uploaded online.



In fact, HubSpot Blogs found earlier this year that approximately 66 per cent of consumers they interviewed had engaged with video content in order to learn more about a brand or product.

For this reason, it's essential that millennials looking to grow their own personal brand or business online, equip themselves with all the technical skills they need in order to create, edit, and publish their own video content.



Dabbling with video editing software like iMovie, Final Cut Pro, and Adobe Premiere Pro, can help millennials produce their own video content with ease.

Not to mention that learning how to use these highly popular software offerings are likely to also help millennials develop some seriously marketable technical skills that are sure to look superb on any CV.



Understand blockchain technology

Blockchain has been a major buzzword in 2022, and for some good reasons. With the rise of NFTs (or 'non fungible tokens') heralding potential for the commodification of art alongside cultivating a cyber economy that exists in the digital world, more web users from all generations have grown aware of the phenomenon that is blockchain technology.

In truth, blockchain technology holds a myriad of potential applications outside of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, with the secure distributed ledger technology now being used by some banks across the globe to strengthen the security of digital transactions.



With the sheer potential that this particular technology has demonstrated in just a few short years, it's clear to assume that blockchain will play a monumental role in the banking and financial services industry in the very near future.

Millennials can learn more about the blockchain by taking on a blockchain development course, reading up on cryptocurrency trading by joining forums and crypto blogs, or even by placing some well-informed investments of their own.

Deepen your knowledge on cybersecurity

Finally, it's important to note that the landscape of the web has changed drastically over the last few decades, particularly with regards to the nature of malware, hacking activity, and all the other threats that lurk online.



Although millennials may have had some experience with spotting and combating Trojan horses from years gone by or dodging malevolent links in pop-up ads, digital threats can take on a myriad of other forms now, some of which you won't even be able to detect until it's far too late.

That's why it's essential for millennials to read up on the best methods for practicing cybersecurity and taking efforts to ensure that their web connections are as secure as possible.



This will mean using a VPN or a firewall, investing in malware protection packages, and most importantly, improving your digital literacy skills and strengthening your ability to identify dubious content and spam when navigating the web.

Understanding evolutions in cybersecurity can help millennials protect themselves online in a variety of ways, from minimising their risks of falling victim to identity theft to securing their accounts when banking online.



Although millennials are recognised as the first ever generation to be digital natives, maintaining their familiarity with digital technologies will naturally require that they keep their finger on the technological pulse.

