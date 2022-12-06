Great Lakes Advocate

Police News

December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
Mathew Barnes

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing for assistance from members of the public to help locate three local men wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

Local News

