Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing for assistance from members of the public to help locate three local men wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Thirty-nine-year-old Mathew Barnes is wanted outstanding for domestic violence offences.
Mr Barnes is known to frequent the Forster-Tuncurry and surrounding areas.
Reece Studdert is wanted for outstanding traffic offences.
The 27-year-old man is known to frequent the Forster-Tuncurry, Smiths Lake and surrounding areas.
Police also are trying to locate local man, Mathew Brady, who also is wanted for outstanding traffic offences,
Thirty-two-year-old Mr Brady is known to frequent the Forster-Tuncurry and surrounding areas.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen these men, or has information of their whereabouts, is urged to call Forster police on 6555 1299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
