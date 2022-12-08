ENTRIES are open for Forster Tri Club's Girls Only Triathlon to be raced at Forster Keys on Sunday, January 15.
This will be conducted over a 300 metre swim, 12 kilometre cycle and three kilometre run.
The event had be to cancelled last January due to COVID restrictions.
Despite this the club is hoping for a strong turnout for the race, which is often used as an introduction to the sport.
The Girls Only Tri was gaining momentum until it was interrupted by the pandemic.
The club is conducting a full season of events this summer for the first time since 2018 due to a combination of fires and COVID.
Meanwhile, Forster-Tuncurry will again be venue for the Triathlon NSW Club Championships next year.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 27.
Organisers expect around 1000 athletes to enter the event from tri clubs around NSW.
Forster Tri Club will be represented.
The race will start with the swim at Forster Main Beach following by bike and run legs.
However, there will be a change to the course next year.
"Based on the clear feedback we received last year the 2023 event will see a new cycle course that has been approved by both council and police," a Triathlon NSW spokesman said.
"It will feature a flatter and more friendly course for all athletes, including the removal of Cliff Drive and those hills that were so polarising."
