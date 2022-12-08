Great Lakes Advocate

The event will be conducted over a 300 metre swim, 12 kilometre cycle and three kilometre run

December 8 2022 - 1:00pm
Aimee Carlin heads to the finish line to win the Girls Only Tri conducted in January 2018. The event will make a comeback next January.

ENTRIES are open for Forster Tri Club's Girls Only Triathlon to be raced at Forster Keys on Sunday, January 15.

Local News

