Dean Bensch recorded his best figures in Manning T1 cricket when he tore through an understrength Wingham batting line-up in the clash at Cedar Party Reserve.
Bensch claimed 6/12 from five overs and Wingham crashed to be all out for 88 from 28.5 overs.
Ryan McDermott (28) and skipper, Dave Rees (13) gave Wingham as reasonable start after Great Lakes won the toss and elected to bowl.
However, it was carnage after the openers were dismissed, with no other batter making it to double figures. Six failed to score.
Bensch was assisted by Blake Clark, who took 3/9.
Bensch then played a leading role in the run chase.
Opening the batting, he finished 25 not out as Great Lakes overcame a couple of hiccups to chase down the tally for the loss of five wickets.
Skipper, Ryan Clarke top scored with 30, Great Lakes taking 32 overs before hitting the winning runs.
Taree United defeated Gloucester while Taree West upset Old Bar in other matches.
The competition will now go into recess until January 14.
Meanwhile, Great Lakes T2 side's batting crumbled in the clash against Bulahdelah at Forster.
Bulahdelah called correctly at the toss and elected to bowl.
This proved to be the correct decision, with Great Lakes bundled out in just over 31 overs for 77.
Vice captain, Sebastian Strong scored with an unbeaten 18. Extras, on 17, was the next highest contributor.
Blake Matheson with 4/8 from five overs was the pick of the bowlers for Bulahdelah, while Cooper Bramston claimed 3/21.
Opening batter, Charlie Matheson top scored with 27 in the run chase for Bulahdelah.
The visitors lost five wickets in the run chase.
Bulahdelah sits in second place on the ladder on 36 points behind Taree United on 42.
Great Lakes plays Wingham Manning Freight on Saturday at Wingham in the final round before the Christmas break.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.