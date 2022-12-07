Great Lakes Advocate

Bensch claimed 6/12 from five overs and Wingham crashed to be all out for 88 from 28.5 overs.

December 7 2022 - 6:00pm
Dean Bensch

Dean Bensch recorded his best figures in Manning T1 cricket when he tore through an understrength Wingham batting line-up in the clash at Cedar Party Reserve.

