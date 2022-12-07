THE withdrawal of support from North Coast Football clubs has resulted in the collapse of the Coastal Premier League.
Friday, December 2 at 5pm was the deadline for clubs to nominate.
Clubs from Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football made up the CPL.
"As at 5pm, December 2 seven applications were received for the proposed 10 team Coastal Premier League for 2023,'' Football Mid North Coast general manager, Bruce Potter said.
"There were six applications from FMNC clubs and one from NCF.
"Without a minimum four clubs from North Coast Football, the competition is not viable and will not continue for 2023.
"The boards of FMNC and NCF believe that the higher quality of football delivered by the CPL has been an asset to our game, however we respect the decision of the northern clubs.
"Applications will be open shortly in both zones for positions in their respective 2023 Zone Premier Leagues.
"FMNC will look to the Hunter Region for additional opportunities for players and clubs.''
The CPL kicked off in 2020 with 10 clubs from Taree to Coffs Harbour.
This was increased to 12 for this year following the admission of Forster-Tuncurry's Southern United and Bellingen.
However, there had been moves to cut this to 10 for next year.
The CPL battled COVID restrictions and lockdowns in its first two seasons, where no semi-finals were played.
There were further problems with on-going wet weather this year.
Eventually Coffs City United defeated Southern United in the grand final played at Coffs Harbour.
