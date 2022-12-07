GREAT Lakes lead the Manning Cricket Association T1 competition going into the Christmas/New Year break.
A comprehensive win over Wingham in the last round before the recess elevated Great Lakes to 45 points.
The Dolphins are three clear of defending premiers Taree United on 42.
United and Great Lakes contested last season's grand final.
Wingham has now dropped to third place on 36 with Gloucester making up the top four on 18.
Old Bar (12) and Taree West (9) follow.
The T1 competition will return on Saturday, January 14.
There will be six rounds to be played before the start of the semi-finals on Saturday, February 25.
Manning T2 cricketers play again on Saturday before going into the break.
This competition also resumes on Saturday, January 14.
Pacific Palms are the best performed Great Lakes-area team in T2.
Palms sit in third place going into this weekend's fixtures on 30 points with Old Bar.
Great Lakes and Wingham Manning Freight follow on 24.
As has been the case in recent seasons, the top four sides at the conclusion of the competition-proper will play for the T2 premiership, while the remaining four will contest the third grade finals.
The finals matches will start on Saturday, February 11.
Both grand finals will be played on Saturday, February 25.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
