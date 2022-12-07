Great Lakes Advocate

The Dolphins are three clear of defending premiers Taree United on 42

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 8 2022 - 5:00am
Ishan Thapa Magar bowling for Great Lakes in the T1 clash against Wingham at Wingham. The win by Great Lakes ensures the Dolphins lead the competition going into the Christmas break.

GREAT Lakes lead the Manning Cricket Association T1 competition going into the Christmas/New Year break.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

