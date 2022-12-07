Great Lakes Advocate

He will push to ensure the establishment of an Urgent Care Centre (UCC) in Forster-Tuncurry, lobby to upgrade The Lakes Way from Tuncurry to the Pacific Highway, and campaign to have a Westpac Helicopter located permanently in Taree.

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 8 2022 - 6:00am
Endorsed Labor candidate, Mark Vanstone.

Mark Vanstone says he loves a challenge.

Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

