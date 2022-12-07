Help give a child a safe and loving environment Advertising Feature

Every child deserves a safe place to call home. Photo - Supplied.

When Dale and Robert called CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning more than four years ago, they had no idea how much their lives would change.

After struggling to fall pregnant, they decided to open their hearts and home to a child that really needed it.

"We went through IVF, and after a year we realised this isn't working - we know now that this was the reason why, we were meant to be foster carers instead," Dale said.

"In the beginning, we didn't really know what to expect. We knew we were getting a child and that it would change our life forever. But every child comes with their own bag of things and trauma, so it had its challenging moments in the early days, but every day is a blessing. He adds so much joy to our life."

The couple are permanent carers to five-year-old Liam*, they first met in July 2018 after Rob and Dale fell in love through a photo.

"When we saw his picture and the sad expression on his adorable face, we couldn't say no," Dale said.

"To start with it was difficult, he was shut off and going through the motions, it was heartbreaking. However, within a month he began to come out of his shell.

"From day dot, we were like 'oh my gosh what a gorgeous, gorgeous kid'. We connected straight away on every level possible - after just a few days, we were like 'we're so glad we did this'."

"He is one of a kind and we wouldn't have it any other way," Rob added.

"It's definitely been a ride, there are ups and downs with it all, but we will continue to learn more as he progresses."

The duo encourages anyone who is interested in becoming foster carers, to make enquiries and explore how to do it

"I don't think there is a specific type of person to be a foster carer," Dale said.

"As long as you've got love in your heart, room in your home, somewhere safe and secure to have a child, I think anybody could be a foster carer - no kid should be lonely and without love."

If you're interested in fostering, CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning would love to hear from you.

Through no fault of their own, children and teenagers can find themselves in situations where they cannot live with their birth family.



There are several types of care you can get involved in, including immediate or crisis care, respite care, short to medium-term/restoration care and permanent care.