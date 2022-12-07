Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council receives grant from NSW government

December 8 2022
$1.2 million has been allocated by the state government to MidCoast Council for pothole repairs. File picture.

MidCoast Council has welcomed the allocation of $1.2 mIlion from the State government to fix local roads hit by floods and severe weather earlier this year.

Local News

