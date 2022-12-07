MidCoast Council has welcomed the allocation of $1.2 mIlion from the State government to fix local roads hit by floods and severe weather earlier this year.
However, the figure falls well short of what is required for maintaining the region's roads.
That was the message from MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, who said the money accounted for about one month's ongoing costs for emergency pothole repairs.
"We're very happy to receive the money, obviously, and I really liked the way that the State government allocated it based on the length of road in each local government area - you couldn't get more fair than that," Cr Pontin said.
"We have more than 3600 kilometres of local and regional roads to manage across the MidCoast Council area that have been badly damaged," she said.
"I'd have to say that $1.2 million, although it's very welcome, is just a drop in the bucket.
"We are currently spending about $1.2 million, coincidentally, every month on emergency pothole repairs, and we've been doing that all year."
Due to the excessive rain that has fallen over the past 12 months, council has been forced to adopt measures aimed at mitigating the degradation rather than long term fixes for local roads, a solution that is equally dependent on the weather as it is funding.
I've commissioned a major report from staff asking all those difficult questions about the state of our roads; how much have we been putting in to it over the years?- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
"We're very aware that those emergency repairs don't last very long, and to fix them they need to be dug out, they need to be dried - you can't fix a hole permanently while it's wet - we've got to put the right sub-base in and then put the right layers in and it's all got to be compacted down and done properly," Cr Pontin said.
"And we have not been able to do that all year.
"The rain has been so horrendous they've only been able to do the quick repairs."
With the damage bill estimated at about $2.5 billion for the State as a whole, the likelihood of any quick solution appears to be remote.
In the meantime, MidCoast Council has commissioned a report to establish a baseline of local requirements so that a realistic strategy to overcome existing problems may be formulated.
"I've commissioned a major report from staff asking all those difficult questions about the state of our roads; how much have we been putting in to it over the years?
"How much do we need to put into it to get on top of the backlog?
"Are we using the right practices? Is there a better way of doing it?
"It's going to be a headache when we get it, but at least it will quantify the problem we've got."
