SOUTHERN United Football Club hope to find out this week if an application to play in a Newcastle division next year has been successful.
The Forster-Tuncurry-based club was originally formed to play in the Coastal Premier League, a competition involving clubs from Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) and North Coast Football (NCF).
This started in 2020, with Southern United and Bellingen added to the competition this year.
Southern United made the first grade grand final and the reserve grade semi-finals.
However, the majority of North Coast Football clubs last week withdrew from the competition.
"As at 5pm on December 2 there have been seven applications received for the proposed 10 team Coastal Premier League for 2023," FMNC general manager, Bruce Potter said in a release to the media.
"Six applications are from FMNC clubs and one from NCF.
"Without a minimum four clubs from NCF, the competition is not viable and will not continue for 2023."
"There were rumblings before the CPL was finished about what was going to happen next year, so we got on the front foot and put in an expression of interest to Newcastle,'' Southern United president, John Mansour said.
He said negotiations were on-going.
"There's a couple of divisions we've applied for, but we are trying to find an alternative opportunity, without devaluating the local (FMNC) zone,'' Mr Mansour said.
"It was suggested that we go back into the local zone football, but our club is not interested.
"We set out at the very beginning not to undermine the existing clubs, Great Lakes and Tuncurry-Forster.
"They have the ability to play in zone.
"We were always going to play in a division that wasn't going to jeopardise an existing club.''
Mr Mansour admits there's 'a few logistical issues' the club has to work through.
"Football Mid North Coast are happy to have the dialogue with us.
"They (FMNC) are happy for us to look further afield.''
Mr Mansour said the Ospreys enjoyed the challenge of the CPL.
"But sadly a few other clubs found the financial and travel a little bit hard, even though we travelled more than any other club,'' he said.
While there will also be considerable travel to play in Newcastle, Mr Mansour pointed out numerous juniors were involved in competitions based there.
"They're travelling down twice a week for training as well as playing on weekends,'' he said.
"We're hoping to attract some of those kids to stay local and play with us.
"The idea of playing in Newcastle is to be exposed to potential bigger clubs and scouts.''
He is confident the Ospreys would be competitive in a Newcastle division.
"We might be playing in an entry level tier, like a zone Newcastle Premier League, which is a promotion and relegation competition.
"That's maybe where we'll start, but there is another division that we're looking at.
"We're not done yet.
"We're certainly disappointed with what happened to the CPL, but our heart is still ticking and we want to play somewhere.''
