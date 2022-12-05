Great Lakes Advocate

Ospreys look to fly south after Coastal Premier League collapses

By Mick McDonald
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:41am, first published December 5 2022 - 6:00pm
Southern United president, John Mansour.

SOUTHERN United Football Club hope to find out this week if an application to play in a Newcastle division next year has been successful.

