Despite Forster Surf Life Saving club house being in the process of demolition, nippers continued their surf education program yesterday, Sunday, December 4.
Nipper groups were busy with activities while their age-specific caps and hi-vis, Newcastle Permanent sponsored, pink safety vests added a touch of colour to the beach.
Nippers were engaged in beach relays, flag races and fitness activities while the unusually rough ocean conditions provided a focus for safety talks and more experienced nippers discussed, 'flash rips' and the location of same.
Supported by a large number of orange-clad water safety officers, older groups also undertook wading, swimming and board work in the dumpy surf while those younger, accessed the calmer conditions of the Forster Ocean Baths, locally known as the Bullring.
The old clubhouse, in the process of demolition, provided a backdrop for the morning.
Demolition was expected to take a few more weeks with this process being completed before the Christmas-New Year holiday period.
Club equipment is being stored in a new storage shed and an existing shed in the Beach Bum's building.
This will enable nipper and surf patrol endeavours to continue throughout the demolition process and as the construction of a new clubhouse is completed.
Forster Surf Life Saving Club president, John Quinn, thanked the myriad of members and supporters who assisted in moving club equipment and memorabilia in preparation for the pulling down of the current building.
He also mentioned details of the successful construction tenderer would be announced within a fortnight.
Following this announcement, specifics of the building start would also be publicised.
Junior activities chair manager, Nova Grosvenor, said club members were delighted the long-awaited provision of a new fit-for-purpose facility has finally began, even though the process meant short term inconveniences.
These included issues with storage and retrieval of gear, and access to the beach itself.
Anyone wishing to help with setting up nippers and the collection of equipment each week, during this period, is welcome to arrive at an earlier time, to the start of nippers, to assist.
Meanwhile, nipper activities will continue uninterrupted on Forster Main Beach with the final date prior to an interlude for schools summer holiday break from Sunday, December 18.
Nippers will recommence after the Christmas break on Sunday, February 5.
Nipper activities on all six Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch clubs will also pause during the Christmas-New year break with details available on each club's Facebook and websites.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.