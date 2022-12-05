Great Lakes Advocate

Nipper events at Forster will take a break from Sunday, December 18.

By Anne Evans
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:08am, first published December 5 2022 - 12:00pm
Freya Belic, Sophia Miotto-Whitehouse and Chase Brooks enjoying nippers and the opportunity to complete surf wades and swimming with an older nipper group.

Despite Forster Surf Life Saving club house being in the process of demolition, nippers continued their surf education program yesterday, Sunday, December 4.

