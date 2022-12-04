Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Youth Awards presented at Yalawanyi Ganya

December 5 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youth award recipients, Alexis McCarthy, Drew Sumpner-Johnston, Kathryn Fletcher, Olivia Payne, Sienna Agnew, Hayley Watt and Tristian Bennet. Picture supplied

The winners of 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards have been presented at a ceremony held at the MidCoast Council Taree chambers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.