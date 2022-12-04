The winners of 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards have been presented at a ceremony held at the MidCoast Council Taree chambers.
The awards recognise outstanding young people, aged 12-24, for their valuable contributions to the community across seven categories: the arts, community service, leadership, sports, wellbeing, resilience and entrepreneurship.
The 2022 winners were:
The annual awards are part of council's goal to connect young people to their peers and the wider community, recognise the contributions young people make to the community, improve youth wellbeing, create opportunities, and give our younger residents a voice.
Nominations for Youth Awards open during Youth Week.
Each winner received a $250 cash prize, sponsored by a local community group, organisation or business.
MidCoast Libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills, said he was inspired by the winners and noted the diversity of talent in the region.
"It's so important that we celebrate the outstanding leadership of our young people and the contributions they make to our community," Mr Mills said.
"Recognising their efforts is a great way to encourage our young residents to keep striving to make difference in the Mid-Coast and beyond."
The MidCoast Youth Awards are a partnership initiative of MidCoast Council and PCYC Taree.
For more information or to nominate a young person doing great things in next year's awards, go to MidCoast Youth Awards - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au)
