Tea Gardens pool upgrade delayed again

Updated December 2 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Tea Gardens pool will now not open until at least mid-January 2023. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council says it is disappointed that the Tea Gardens pool upgrade has again been delayed.

