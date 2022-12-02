Great Lakes Advocate

End of the day deadline to save the Coastal Premier League

By Mick McDonald
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 12:29pm
Southern United in action during the 2022 Coastal Premier League. The club had applied to be part of the 2023 competition.

THE future of the Coastal Premier League appears in doubt after clubs in the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football withdrew support.

