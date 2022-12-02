Great Lakes Advocate

Tea Garden cooperative of artists launches 2023 Anderson Art Award

December 2 2022 - 4:00pm
The Anderson Art Awards will be displayed at The Gallery in Tea Gardens in 2023. Picture supplied

A Tea Gardens cooperative of artists, Galleries in the Gardens, has launched its annual 2023 Anderson Art Award Competition.

Local News

