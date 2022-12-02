A Tea Gardens cooperative of artists, Galleries in the Gardens, has launched its annual 2023 Anderson Art Award Competition.
Prizes of $3000 in each of two categories are offered, as well as $500 Highly Commended awards.
The two categories are two-dimensional (2D) works (paintings, prints and photographs); and three-dimensional (3D) works such as sculptures.
Entries to the competition are open to anyone. There is an entry fee of $25 for each artwork. Entry forms and Conditions of Entry can be found at www.galleriesinthegardens.com.au.
The Anderson Art Award celebrates the contribution that Rob and Lee Anderson have made to the arts on the Myall Coast over many years. In 2017 they purchased the historic cottage at 81 Marine Drive on the Tea Gardens waterfront and offered it to the Galleries in the Gardens (GiG) cooperative of 50 local artists to operate as a not-for-profit art gallery.
Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2022, "The Gallery" has been a great success with high visitation rates, many art sales and frequent return visits.
An exhibition of the competition entries will be held in The Gallery from Friday, April 14 until Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Entry forms must be received by 5pm on Thursday, March 30 2023 and the artworks must arrive at The Gallery no later than 4pm on Friday, March 31.
The curatorial committee of GiG will display the artworks in The Gallery and there will be an opening event on Friday, April 14 where an eminent judge from the art world will announce their selection of the two winners and two highly commended pieces.
The exhibition will then continue until the end of April. All entries will be for sale at prices nominated by the artists.
In addition to providing $2000 towards prizemoney, Galleries in the Gardens thanks their sponsors Shearwater Property Developments, Burton Automotive Group, Hawks Nest First National Real Estate, Kelly's Finance Group, Tea Gardens Hotel, Hannah Matilda, FAB2 Artists, the Anderson family, Hawks Nest Golf Club, Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association, Myall Koala and Environment Group, Paul Fitzpatrick, and Morphett family.
