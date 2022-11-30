Skin brightening breakdown: How to bring the shine back to your skin

Let's break down what you need to know to achieve bright skin and what other lifestyle impacts can contribute to your skin's appearance. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Everybody wants bright skin. Bright skin looks youthful and healthy, and it sets a fantastic base for makeup or a fresh face. If your skin has been looking dull recently and you want to bring back some shine, you are in luck. Let's break down what you need to know to achieve bright skin and what other lifestyle impacts can contribute to your skin's appearance.

Find a quality serum

A great serum is going to go a long way in brightening your skin. A skin-brightening serum will be packed with collagen, stimulating your skin to create new, younger-looking skin cells. Serums will also work to even your skin tone and address any pigmentation concerns you may have. Natural ingredients can also be found in serums, like finger lime and berries for their strong antioxidant properties.

Hydration is key

Staying hydrated has so many benefits to our mental and physical health, and it is one of the easiest ways you can control the shine of your skin. Dull and lifeless skin will often be dehydrated skin, so make a commitment to start drinking more water.



Hydration will also keep blemishes at bay, and it's also a great anti-aging strategy if you are mature-aged and looking to limit the fine lines around your eyes and mouth. You can even supercharge your hydration by adding some quality collagen powder to your water bottle!

Eat collagen-packed foods

What you put in your body will go a long way in creating healthy, brighter skin. Generally speaking, dark green vegetables have been attributed to clean and bright skin. Zucchini is a collagen food in particular, with spinach and broccoli also a great ingredients to add to your diet. Berries are another great collagen fruit, with blueberries essential and packed with the same antioxidants that you will find in quality serums.

If you are wanting to keep your diet intact but still enhance your collagen intake, then you can add bone broth to your meals. Simply add powder or liquid bone broth to hot water to drinks, soups, gravies and other food types.

Revisit your skin regime

If you are using skincare products and still seeing full skin, then it might be time to revisit your skin regime. There may be a step you have missed or a treatment that your skin is just not getting from the products you are using.



A common step that is missed is the double cleanse, with many only using one cleanser when they start and end their day. Starting with an oil cleanser on dry skin followed by a creamier or water-based cleanser is going to ensure that your skin is cleaned of any grime that prohibits the next products from absorbing into your skin.

Sun safety

Sun damage is one of the leading causes of skin concerns, leading to fine lines, pigmentation, rough texture and many more conditions. Getting into the habit of applying 50+ SPF sunscreen will protect you against the harsh rays, and keep your skin looking fresh and bright for longer. There are so many incredible skin treatments and products out there, but sun damage is hard, if not impossible, to reverse and it can only get worse over time.

If you are someone who wears makeup, then you can apply sunscreen oil under your makeup as a base. This makes applying makeup easier, and it's also protecting the skin barrier for a long stretch of time.

Lifestyle

You may be surprised to learn that your lifestyle has an influence on the brightness of your skin. If you are someone who does not prioritise sleep, then your skin is going to look dull and need more hydration than normal. Smoking is another detractor to your skin and can have a significant impact on the look and texture of your skin. The last thing you want to do is to invest in your skin regime, only to undercut your effort by smoking or not getting enough sleep.

