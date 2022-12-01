Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Book your spot at a free Christmas decoration workshop

December 1 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture MidCoast Council

There's so much to enjoy, see and do at MidCoast Libraries this Christmas summer season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.