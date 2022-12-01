There's so much to enjoy, see and do at MidCoast Libraries this Christmas summer season.
Book your spot at a free Christmas decoration workshop, meet Santa at a Storytime party, and find out when MidCoast Council services are open during the Christmas/New Year break.
"Come along and learn how to make beautiful Christmas decorations from recycled materials," MidCoast Libraries community services manager, Alex Mills said.
"The whole family can learn how to make a pinecone Christmas tree, ornaments, cards and gift bags," he said.
All materials are supplied.
This one-hour workshop is suitable for young and old alike, including children aged five and over.
Booking is essential.
Participating libraries include Forster next Monday, December 5 at 3:30pm, Hallidays Point on Wednesday, December 21 at 10:30am, Taree this Saturday, December 3 at 10:30am, and Tea Gardens on Saturday, December 10 at 9:30am.
"Storytime at your library will be extra special for Christmas.
"It will be more like a party, with music, dance, refreshments and a visit from Santa."
Storytime is for preschool children.
There is no need to book, but please confirm times with the library before attending.
Christmas Storytimes are scheduled for Forster on Wednesday, December 14 at 10:30am, Hallidays Point on Friday, December 9 at 10:30am, Harrington on Thursday, December 8 at 1:30pm, Stroud, Friday, December 16 at 10:30am, Tea Gardens on Monday, December 5 at 9:30am, and Taree on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am.
In Gloucester, bring the whole family along for a free screening of Polar Express on Thursday, December 22 at 10am.
Go on a magical adventure to the North Pole, as you learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
Visit the events page at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au for more information and to book where necessary, or contact your local library.
All libraries are closed on public holidays.
Members of the community can enjoy e-resources, renew and reserve via the libraries' website or app, and use free wi-fi at most sites.
After-hours returns are available at all libraries except Old Bar and Wingham.
Forster, Gloucester, Taree, Hallidays Point, Harrington and Tea Gardens libraries will close from 1pm on Friday, December 23, pen at normal hours from December 28-30 December, which are not public holidays.
They will reopen at normal hours from Tuesday, January 3.
Stroud, Bulahdelah and Old Bar libraries will be closed from Friday, December 23 and re-open from Tuesday 3 January.
Nabiac library will be closed from Saturday, December 24 to Tuesday, January 3 opening briefly on Thursday, December 29 from 10am to 12pm.
Wingham library will reopen following completion of renovations in 2023.
