Vicki and I were in Sydney recently and had the pleasure of riding on a part of the city's rich maritime history.
We travelled from Circular Quay to Manly on the Collaroy.
Collaroy is the fourth in the Freshwater class ferries. They replaced the legendary North Head and Barragoola in the 80s.
The fate of the Freshwater ferries has been sealed with their replacement already partially in service.
These much smaller Cats - the Emerald II class are the Manly ferries of the future, or at least that's what the government says.
But they are having teething problems
Some respite though - The Many Observer reports: "The Freshies were initially reduced to weekends and public holidays only, while their recently-introduced replacements, the faster but significantly smaller, twin-hulled Emerald Class II ferries, ran the regular weekday timetable.
Under the new timetable one Freshwater vessel will run every two hours seven days a week in addition to the newer Emerald II ferries"
You get the distinct feeling this is very much an interim measure. Interestingly the Emerald class carry 400 passengers while the Freshwater class have a capacity of 1100. The Emerald class ferries do the Quay to Manly trip about 10 mins faster than Freshwater ferries
If you love the traditional Manly ferry get down for a trip on one of the Freshwater vessels while they're still around. I think they may well be on life support,.
Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.