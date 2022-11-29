Promising Forster Aquatic Club swimmer, Eva Keen was the 14 years age champion at the North Coast Long Course Championships held at Port Macquarie on the weekend, November 26-27.
This is the fifth year Eva has taken out the age championship at North Coast level.
Her performance highlighted what was a strong effort by Forster swimmers at the meet.
Eva produced gold medal swims in the 100 metres freestyle, 100 metres butterfly, 200 metres freestyle and 50 metres backstroke.
A number of Forster swimmers recorded PB (personal best times) at the two day meet.
The club also had success in the relays, where the under 12 mixed medley won gold and 12s boys medley claimed the bronze medal.
"It was an amazing effort by our team,'' a club spokesman said.
The club point score was won by Coffs Harbour by 2000 points with their massive swimmer numbers of 56 .
Alstonville were second and Macksville third.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
