Great Lakes Advocate

The Port Macquarie meet was the fifth year Eva had taken out the age championship at North Coast level

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster swimmer Eva Keen won the North Coast long course under 14 age championship in the meet held at Port Macquarie.

Promising Forster Aquatic Club swimmer, Eva Keen was the 14 years age champion at the North Coast Long Course Championships held at Port Macquarie on the weekend, November 26-27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.