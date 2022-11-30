Great Lakes Advocate

Great Lakes hold a three point lead over Wingham and United going into Saturday's fixture

December 1 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes meet Wingham in the match of the round at Cedar Party Reserve this Saturday, November 3. Picture Shutterstock.

MANNING T1 cricket competition leaders, Great Lakes will meet equal second placed Wingham in the match of the round at Wingham's Cedar Party Reserve on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.