MANNING T1 cricket competition leaders, Great Lakes will meet equal second placed Wingham in the match of the round at Wingham's Cedar Party Reserve on Saturday.
Great Lakes hold a three point lead over Wingham and United going into the fixture.
This will be the last before the Christmas/New Year break, with play to resume on January 14.
The three top teams have cleared away from the field, with Gloucester Bushmen sitting in fourth place on 18.
Great Lakes Dolphins rescored a comfortable win over Gloucester Bushmen at Tuncurry in the round eight fixture played at Tuncurry.
The Dolphins won the toss and batted. Openers Dean Bensch and Liam Simpson defied the bowling to put on 84 before Bensch fell for a patient 32.
Simpson went onto top score with 74, hitting three boundaries.
Sam Hull then showed some aggression when posting an unbeaten 47 from 40 balls, including four boundaries and Great Lakes batted out the 40 overs, making 3/187.
Sam Whitbread, playing against his former team-mates when wicketless, finishing with 0/20 from eight.
Mitchell Pinch, with 2/39 from eight was the most successful of the Bushmen bowlers.
Gloucester managed 128 in reply. The Bushmen slumped to be 5/58 at one point, however, Ryan Yates and Whitbread put on 42 before Whitbread fell for eight.
Yates provided the bulk of the runs for the Bushmen. He was the second last batter dismissed, making a defiant 69 from 71 balls. He his 10 fours.
Blake Clarke, with 4/27, was the most successful bowler.
In other games Wingham scored a comfortable win over Taree West while United also had little trouble downing Taree West in the clash at Cundletown.
Meanwhile Jake Herivel produced a match winning innings as Great Lakes upset Taree United in the T2 game played at Lakes Street.
Herivel scored 80 at Great Lakes overhauled Taree United's innings of 5/187. Great Lakes made 7/190 in reply.
Herivel and opener Brandon Townsend had a first wicket partnership of 99. Townsend second top scored with 30 while Paul Bartlett (19 not out) and Margashish Thakor (18) both made important contributions.
The Dolphins now have a share of fourth place with Old Bar and Wingham Manning Freight, all on 24 points.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.