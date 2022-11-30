Great Lakes Advocate

The host club finished with 678 points, comfortably clear of Cape Hawke on 342

December 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Head veteran Tim Manusu completes a ski race during the branch championships at Black Head.

AS expected, Black Head dominated the Lower North Coast Branch surf lifesaving championships held at Black Head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.