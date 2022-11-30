AS expected, Black Head dominated the Lower North Coast Branch surf lifesaving championships held at Black Head.
The host club finished with 678 points, comfortably clear of Cape Hawke on 342 then surprise packets, Crowdy Head 176, Forster 131, Pacific Palms 57 and Taree Old Bar 25.
Carnival referee, Kellie Connolly said the event went off fairly well despite a delayed start.
"Overall numbers were down a bit although this seems to be ongoing problem with sport, at the moment,'' a branch official said.
"Congratulations on some great individual and team results,'' Black Head junior activities manager, Ian Marshall said.
"Our surf sports team achieved awesome results that are a testament to our training program led my Marty Cowper.''
Outstanding junior competitors on the day included: under 8s Ella Kirkland (For), Jack Joyce (PP) and Harper Tener (Crowdy); under 9s Jayden McDonald Jasper Richardson, under 10s Tully Kippax (BH) Male Lambert (Cape Hawke), under 11s Ella McDonald (BH), Felix Richardson (CH), under 12s Sasha Belic, Adele Whitehouse (For), Finn Gregory, Nicholas Lynch, Alfie Marshall (BH) under 13s Ashleigh Pegrum, Ella Pegrum, Blake Stewart, Tyce McPherson (Crowdy), under 14s Miley Cox (BH), Zack Kennedy, Jett Murphy, Reef Blair (Crowdy).
