Tomorrow, Friday, December 2 is the deadline for clubs to nominate to play in next year's Coastal Premier League (CPL) football competition.
As reported in last week's Advocate, the Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United has already lodged an application.
Head coach, Jonathon Newman said the club passed all the necessary criteria.
The Ospreys, in their first year of the CPL, made the first grade grand final and were semi-finalists in reserve grade.
Southern United and Bellingen were admitted to the CPL for this year, boosting the number of clubs to 12.
The CPL takes in clubs from Football Mid North Coast and Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football.
The two zones govern the competition.
However, FMNC chairman, Lance Fletcher has previously confirmed the CPL would be reduced to 10 clubs in 2023.
Mr Fletcher hoped an even split between the two zones would remain, with five from each.
A final decision on the format for next year is expected to be made next Monday.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.