Group Three Rugby League hopes to have a date for the postponed annual meeting by the end of this week.
The meeting was to be held last Sunday, November 27 however, it was put back on Saturday afternoon when chief executive, Mal Drury was hospitalised.
The original plan was for the meeting to go ahead this Sunday at the Wingham Services Club.
However, Mr Drury explained in an email this may not be possible as a number of people would be unavailable.
Mr Drury has asked for input from clubs by this Thursday, December 1 and he hopes a date will be in place by the end of the week.
Warren Blissett from Forster is expected to be elected Group Three chairman when the annual meeting is finally held.
Mr Blissett is a current board member while he is also the president of Group Three Junior Rugby League.
It is understood he will be the only nominee for the position.
Incumbent chairman, Wayne Bridge from Wingham, previously indicated he was standing down from the position.
Mr Bridge has been president/chairman for 15 years.
During his time in the chair Macleay Valley joined Group Three while the Port Macquarie Sharks returned.
He said the group now had a stable, eight club competition.
Mr Bridge added that during his tenure Group Three became one of the first competitions in the then Country Rugby League to introduce women's league tag.
This was in 2009.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.