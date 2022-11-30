Great Lakes Advocate

New date expected by the end of this week

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 30 2022 - 12:00pm
Warren Blissett from Forster looks certain to be the next chairman of Group 3 Rugby League.

Group Three Rugby League hopes to have a date for the postponed annual meeting by the end of this week.

