Updated November 28 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 5:08pm
Man arrested and charge following stabbing incident at Pacific Palms

A man in his mid-30s has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly stabbing another man during an incident at Pacific Palms early this morning.

