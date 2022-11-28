Man arrested and charge following stabbing incident at Pacific Palms

A man in his mid-30s has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly stabbing another man during an incident at Pacific Palms early this morning.
Just after midnight last night, Sunday, November 27 emergency services were called to a holiday park on The Lakes Way, Pacific Palms, following reports a man had been stabbed.
Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District attended the scene, and assisted NSW Ambulance paramedics, treating a 35-year-old man for multiple stab wounds to his arms and abdomen.
He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition and has since undergone surgery.
Police established a crime scene which was forensically examined and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Earlier this morning police arrested a 35-year-old man at a war memorial on The Lakes Way, about five kilometres from Tuncurry.
He was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail and is due to appear before Taree Local Court on Wednesday, November 29.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.