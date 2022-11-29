The Wallabies restored some faith in Australian rugby union with their tension-filled defeat of Wales in Cardiff, but the World Cup is only 10 months away and the search goes on endlessly for exciting, new talent.
Let's not waste it when we have it.
Here, on the Lower Mid North Coast, there are two splendid footballers in the Wallamba Bulls' gifted, premiership-winning utility back, Chris Tout, and in Forster Tuncurry, the Dolphins' strapping No 8 forward, Sean Hassett.
Both are readymade Country representative material.
Yet, neither player has been recognised, neither has been chosen to represent the MNC Axemen at the annual NSW Country carnival though both players have the strength, the talent and experience to make the giant step into representative rugby.
It's one of those achievements I will always treasure and I almost decided against playing rugby this year because of my other sporting obsession cross-fitness.- Sean Hassett.
This week, the Dolphins had their player presentation ceremony for last season at the Bellevue Hotel in which Hassett resoundingly won the club's most prestigious award for the best and fairest player of the season, the Bruce Greensill Medal.
"Delighted to win it," he said.
"It's one of those achievements I will always treasure and I almost decided against playing rugby this year because of my other sporting obsession cross-fitness."
Greensill was a dual Auckland and Sydney representative flanker who became president of the Dolphins club when he moved north to Forster Tuncurry after captaining Eastwood club in the Sydney premiership competition.
Other players to receive awards were the splendid halfback, Liam Brady as the club's best back, Kaleb Trudgett as the club's best forward with coach Ron McCarthy's player award going to long-serving prop or lock forward, Nigel Pereira.
In the Dolphins' most difficult season, when the seven-times premiership-winning club was acutely short of players, Hassett's performaces were all the more important due to the club's lack of numbers, when players from other clubs were recruited to allow games of 12 or 15 players a side to be played.
That the Dolphins performed as well as they did was due to players such as Wallamba's brothers, Geoff and Will Lay, and lock Jeremy Kelly, as well as Chris Tout and younger brother Daniel making guest appearances for the Dolphins.
Retiring Dolphins club president, Ben Manning, who was recognised as the Dolphins' club man of the year, conducted the presentation ceremony with long-time coach McCarthy.
New club president, Greg Harvie, was unable to attend the ceremony.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.