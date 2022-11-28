As part of International Day of People with Disability, this Friday December 2 sees the launch of the 'Imagine' community art project at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
"The launch is a great opportunity to see some beautiful art and meet the artists," MidCoast Council growth economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"It's also a chance to celebrate the achievements and contribution of people on the Mid-Coast living with disability."
Everyone is invited to attend the exhibition opening, with Dundaloo Enterprises providing morning tea.
The Imagine Community Art Project comes from a partnership between MidCoast Council, Manning Regional Art Gallery and Dundaloo Enterprises.
Inclusion is a key objective of this project, with anyone who wished to submit artwork, supported to do so.
"Last year's exhibition was very successful," Ms Tuckerman said.
"We uncovered some amazing talent in our community."
The artworks will be displayed on the external wall of the art gallery for several months.
For more information visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/local-disability-hub
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.