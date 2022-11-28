Great Lakes Advocate

Manning Regional Art Gallery presents 'Imagine' exhibition

November 29 2022 - 10:00am
The launch is an opportunity to see some beautiful art and meet the artists, according to MidCoast Council's, Deb Tuckerman. Picture supplied.

As part of International Day of People with Disability, this Friday December 2 sees the launch of the 'Imagine' community art project at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.

