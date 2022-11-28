MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin has welcomed news the State government has put aside $50 million to fix local roads after the region was hit by floods and sever weather earlier this year.
"We have more than 3600 kilometres of local and regional roads to manage across the MidCoast Council area that have been badly damaged," Cr Pontin said.
"Every dollar counts towards ensuring they are repaired as quickly as possible."
The Mid-Coast LGA will receive $1.2 million.
Regional councils will soon start receiving funds for urgent pothole repairs, under the government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
We have more than 3600 kilometres of local and regional roads to manage across the MidCoast Council area that have been badly damaged.- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"That's money going straight into the bank accounts of councils like MidCoast, Tamworth and Dubbo to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.