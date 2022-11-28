Great Lakes Advocate

$50 million on the way to 94 councils for pothole repairs

Updated November 29 2022 - 8:34am, first published 7:00am
MidCoast Council is one of 94 councils to share in $50 million to address the growing number of potholes on our roads. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin has welcomed news the State government has put aside $50 million to fix local roads after the region was hit by floods and sever weather earlier this year.

