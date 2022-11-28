Great Lakes Advocate

Great Lakes College senior campus has developed a Art Ability work skills program

November 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Great Lakes College senior campus support unit has developed a work readiness program for students with a disability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.