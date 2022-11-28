The Great Lakes College senior campus support unit has developed a work readiness program for students with a disability.
The Art Ability work skills program, which promotes learning, independence, encourages friendships and teamwork, teaches students many important life skills while meeting curriculum outcomes.
The students are involved in the planning, production and distribution of the products they make and sell.
Since the implementation of the program students have set up several pop-up shops at the senior campus where they have sold their soy candles, celebration and Christmas cards and tie dye products to staff and students.
The products were professionally set up and well received by customers.
The most popular candle was black raspberry and vanilla closely followed by coconut and lime.
The communication, socialisation and inclusivity were such a positive experience for the students running the store, they couldn't wait to do it again, support teacher, Hannah Beattie.
Year 12 student Chloe Beattie said she 'loved talking to the customers'.
The students meet many English life skills curriculum outcomes when communicating with customers at the shop.
For some students with disabilities, this can be very daunting, due to their high anxiety.
However, the students approached this challenge in a positive way, and it was wonderful to see their confidence gradually increase, Ms Beattie said.
Public speaking is a nerve-wracking experience for anyone with or without a disability.- support teacher, Hannah Beattie
Students also create articles for the school newsletter, The Dolphin, about what they have been doing in the Art Ability program.
Writing speeches and public speaking are also valuable skills the students take part in.
Year 12 student, Craig Ramsden put aside his anxiety about public speaking sharing his speech about the Art Ability program and pop-up shops in front of Year 11 and 12 students and staff at the senior campus morning assembly.
"Public speaking is a nerve-wracking experience for anyone with or without a disability," Ms Beattie said.
"Craig held the microphone and read his speech like a professional, speaking clearly and concisely and was met with a loud cheer and round of applause from the audience," she said.
Students travelled to Taree Triple C in early November for their first community pop-up shop
"We caught the bus there and set up the shop in the main foyer.
"For this shop the students learned a new skill, where they had to use the new EFTPOS machine.
"The students had to carefully total price amounts of the products, type in the final amount, tap the card and print a receipt for the customer and our records."
Ms Beattie said the EFTPOS machine enabled more customers to buy products and had proved to be a positive addition.
"Again, the students made the campus proud by presenting themselves professionally, displaying exemplary behaviour and excellent communication skills.
"It was nice to hear so much praise from community members who stopped to have a chat at the shop and buy our products."
The next community pop-up shop will be held at the Tuncurry Rockpool Cafe on December 15 from 9.30am
"We welcome everyone to come and support the students in their Art Ability program, buy their Christmas presents and say hello."
