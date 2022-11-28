A bright and wealthy Christmas 2022 for one lucky resident

The elusive winner of last Thursday's $50 million Powerball draw has been located at last and is excited to step into life as Australia's newest multi-millionaire.
The Forster resident held the only division one winning entry nationally in Powerball draw 1384, drawn Thursday, November 24. They scored the entire $50 million jackpot.
Confirming their incredible win with an official from The Lott this morning, Monday, November 28, the winning player confessed they were still struggling to come to terms with their newfound fortune.
However, they choose to enjoy their prize will remain a mystery as they have chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate their life-changing win in private.
The winning entry was purchased at Tull's Newsagency, Forster.
Tull's Newsagency manager Vanessa Deland said they were ecstatic to hear the wonderful winner had been located and wished them all the best for their future.
"This is fantastic. It's the biggest win we've ever had and it's great because it's been a while between wins," she said.
"There's been a real buzz around the store and throughout the town since it was announced and it's fantastic to see.
"We're over the moon and I hope this win makes all their dreams come true."
