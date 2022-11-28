Under cloudy but warm weather, and calm sea conditions, the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch Championships were held at Black Head Beach on the weekend.
Entries were received from all six branch clubs, Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms.
The day began with the traditional march past which displayed a wonderful collage of colour and team spirit, marking a welcome return to post COVID-19 restrictions on large group assemblies.
For many contestants, especially 9-14 years nippers, this was their first foray into surf sport competition with club officials and families thrilled to see recently acquired and practiced skills being tested.
Black Head Surf Life Saving club junior activities chairman, Ian Marshall, gave a massive shout out to friends at Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Forster, Cape Hawke, and Pacific Palms SLSCs.
All members should be proud of the effort they put in, he said.
He thanked officials, water safety and age managers, saying the carnival could not have been held without their help.
He also thanked club member, Kelly Connolly and her team, and surf sports director, Kevin Boag and extended congratulations to newer, less experienced members and he hoped that this was the start of many years of awesome times at Black Head SLSC.
Ian also congratulated the march past kids saying he couldn't be prouder of the way they embraced the concept and tradition of the event.
"Your members should be proud of the effort they put in at this year's LNC carnival.
"What an awesome group of determined, friendly and respectful kids you all have.
"A massive, massive congratulations to our newer, less experienced members and to the little under eights, we hope this is the start of many years of awesome time at your SLSC."
These sentiments were supported by LNC branch youth and membership director, Denise Morgan.
"We also acknowledge all the mums, dads and family members who transport kids to nippers each week and then travel further to attend surf sport participation at local, regional, country, State and National titles."
Forster SLSC reported some well-deserved results.
Championship medals were awarded to:
Forster Club president, John Quinn said the results displayed an awesome effort by everyone and featured a display of lots of smiles.
