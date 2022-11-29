Great Lakes Advocate

Hope Skin Cancer and GP Clinic, Tuncurry is offering a service not offered anywhere on the Mid North Coast

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 29 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muneef Al-Jawabreh has opened a specialist skin cancer clinic in Tuncurry.

Muneef Al-Jawabreh loves Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.