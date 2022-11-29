Muneef Al-Jawabreh loves Australia.
However, the Jordanian born doctor doesn't like what the harsh sun does to the population's mainly fair skinned residents.
Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.
And, about two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer before the age of 70.
Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in Australia.
Dr Al-Jawabreh is sharing his confidence for a cancer-free Great Lakes community through his recently opened Hope Skin Cancer and GP Clinic in Tuncurry.
The 32-year-old doctor moved permanently from his Jordan birth-place in 2018 initially working in Sydney and Victoria before making his way to Forster-Tuncurry via Taree.
After completing his Year 12 exams he studied medicine at Hashemite University in Zarqa (Jordan) before entering general practice.
For many years he assisted the thousands of refugees pouring into Jordon from war ravaged neighbours Syria and Iraq.
"We provided a service to refugees which did not exist (in their countries)."
Along with his great affection for Australia, which Dr Dr Al-Kawebreh, described as the most beautiful country on earth, medicine was his passion.
Medicine gives me the ability, most times, to immediately fix a problem, he said.
The opening of Hope Clinic has provided the community with a number of new and ground-breaking initiatives.
FotoFinder, a cutting edge body imaging machine which can detect early stages of skin cancer, is the only machine of its type on the Mid North Coast.
The machine uses polarised light and automated total body mapping to capture every inch of the body and store it for future reference and analysis.
Opened in September, the clinic's aim is to provide caring, efficient and accessible service for early detection, diagnosis treatment and management of skin cancers.
"Whatever the patient's needs are we are happy to try and help wherever we can," receptionist, Matthew Rios said.
"We try to go above and beyond," he said.
Another unique aspect of Hope Clinic is the offer of bulk billing for spot checks - up to three spots - for concession card holders.
Open five days a week from 8.30am-5.30pm, plans are underway to open on Saturday.
The clinic is staffed by two registered and enrolled nurses, a practice manager, receptionist and doctor, while Dr Al-Kawebreh is on the look out for an addition medical practitioner.
