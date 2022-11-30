A request from Manning Great Lakes Police District to extend Alcohol Prohibited Areas (APA) in Forster and Tuncurry on Australia Day has received unanimous support from MidCoast Council.
Councillors voted in favour of the request at last week's MidCoast Council November monthly ordinary meeting.
Times will extend from 6am, January 26 until 6am, January 27.
An APA is described as any space or part of a public space (excluding public roads, footpaths or public car parks), and can be imposed at all times (24 hours) or for a specific day, times or events - dusk to dawn or 6pm, December 31-6am January 1 each year.
An APA is a council responsibility to establish and monitor in association with police, which enforce any restrictions.
Governance liaison and projects co-ordinator, Donna Hudson, reported to councillors Alcohol Free Zones (which also includes APA if applicable) had been in place across the region for a number of years.
She said regulations were implemented to help police and council rangers to enforce inappropriate behaviour by preventing disorderly behaviours caused by the consumption of alcohol in public areas in order to improve public safety and prevent the escalation of irresponsible street drinking.
"The 24-hour APA has been utilised in previous years on Australia Day and has contributed to the day being family oriented and safe for people celebrating in public space," she said.
"AFZ and APA are established, in consultation with police and the Liquor Accords, with the aim of increasing public safety.
"Having the 24-hour APA in place will assist police in managing any inappropriate behaviour accordingly."
Councillors also voted to re-establish AFZ and APA in eight areas across the region for the next four years.
These are implemented in accordance with the Local Government Act.
