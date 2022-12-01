Chaos is nothing at all like his name.
This beautiful two-year-old boy is affectionate, playful and in search of a loving home.
He also is outgoing, a snuggle bug and has a lovely purr.
In fact, he has become his carers very best friend.
Chaos was adopted but the new owner couldn't commit to a pet, so he is back in care.
This breaks our hearts because he really is a beautiful boy who just wants to be loved.
He comes microchipped, vaccinated, desexed, wormed and flea treated. His adoption fee is $50.
If you would like to meet this boy, contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
