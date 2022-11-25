Great Lakes Advocate

Forster Tuncurry Dolphins presentation evening

By Phil Wilkins
November 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Hassett capped a great year for the Dolphins winning the Bruce Greensill Medal for a second year.

Forster Tuncurry rugby union club's strapping backrower, Sean Hassett is poised to claim the Dolphins' highest individual honour, the Bruce Greensill Medal, at the club's annual presentation ceremony tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, November 26 at the Bellevue Hotel, Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.