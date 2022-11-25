Forster Tuncurry rugby union club's strapping backrower, Sean Hassett is poised to claim the Dolphins' highest individual honour, the Bruce Greensill Medal, at the club's annual presentation ceremony tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, November 26 at the Bellevue Hotel, Tuncurry.
In the Dolphins' most frustrating winter due to an alarming lack of numbers, Hassett was a weekend after weekend outstanding performer in the club's best and fairest player awards with his powerful running and ball-winning skills.
Never was there a better Dolphins try scored than that by Hassett when he won a line-out near his 22- metre line and raced 80-metres for the try.
Seven-time winners of the Lower Mid North Coast first grade competition since the division of the Mid North Coast (MNC) Zone in 2008, the Dolphins were obliged to recruit players such as the Wallamba club's splendid Lay brothers to fulfil their club competition requirements.
Unfailingly, the team performed outstandingly, producing entertaining and match-winning rugby.
Other Dolphins who excelled were halfback, Liam Brady, backrower Troy Haines, skipper and midfielder Mark Hagarty, tight-head anchorman Ben Manning, centre Isaiah Ho, utility player Kaleb Trudgett and the forwards, lock Nigel Pereira and prop Gavin Maberly-Smith.
Injury and illness to key Dolphins' players such as the destructive-running forward, Blake Polson, and loose-head prop, Aaron Booby, a forward of enormous experience and skill, one who joins a country club perhaps once in a decade, spoiled what was developing into an extremely formidable team.
Ultimately, the failure of all the clubs to introduce an under-15 and/or under-18 competition has undermined the Dolphins and now threatens the entire competition.
The Dolphins' sum total of 21 players throughout last season illustrates the dire state of the club.
Having coached the Dolphins to seven premierships in two decades, Ron McCarthy has stood aside but will assist the new coach when he is appointed.
Mitch Meredith, the former prop forward from Gloucester, Old Bar and Manning River clubs, has offered to become coach and his credentials will be considered at Saturday's function.
Another proposal has been that halfback Liam Brady act as captain-coach of the team.
