Great Lakes Advocate

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
November 26 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Holden is a legend of Australian motor sport. Picture Chris Goodsell.

Bob Holden is a legend of Australian motor sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.