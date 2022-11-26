Bob Holden is a legend of Australian motor sport.
Bob ran competitively for some 70 years. Surely that is a record?
Now in his 90th year Bob retains a keen interest and knowledge of the sport.
I recently interviewed Bob for Road Ramblings. The nine minute interview can be heard from December 3.
Bob is probably best remembered for his outright win of the 1966 Gallagher 500 at Bathurst (now the Bathurst 1000).
Bob drove a Morris Cooper S with world rally star, Rauno Aultonen to a memorable victory.
But there was much more to Bob's motor racing career.
In the 60s and 70s he was always a front runner in self prepared minis and escorts.
He also rallied regularly including competing in the London to Sydney marathon and various Southern Cross rallies.
Partner, Colleen tells me Bob has competed in the third most Bathurst 1000 races of all competitors with 34 starts - 34000 kilometres around Mount Panorama, not half bad.
I have known Bob for many years, but each time we talk I learn a little more of this extraordinary man.
On behalf of all motorsport lovers in Australia. thank you.
