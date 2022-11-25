Great Lakes Advocate
Council has not disclosed how much it will pay for the land

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 26 2022 - 7:00am
Approval granted to purchase land

Councillors have agreed to buy two small parcels of land for an undisclosed sum at the suggestion of MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry.

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

