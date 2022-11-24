Great Lakes Advocate

Are you The Lott's latest multi-millionaire?

Updated November 25 2022 - 1:00pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ring ring why don't you answer The Lott's call?

Have you been getting persistent phone calls from an unidentified number - the advice is to pick-up?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.