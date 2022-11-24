The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will continue its hazard reduction burning program in Wallamba Nature Reserve, near Nabiac today, Friday, November 25.
NPWS acting area manager, Brett Cann said the Gates hazard burn would reduce fuel loads improving protection for the nature reserve and nearby private properties in the vicinity of Crokers and Gate roads.
While the burn began yesterday, Thursday, November 24, NPWS crews will undertake further burning today, before mopping up and carry out patrolling the area on Saturday and Sunday.
"Our NPWS crews will be working alongside NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews on roads throughout Wallamba Nature Reserve for the duration of the burn," Mr Cann said.
"We're asking locals to please exercise caution and follow directions of NPWS fire crews if driving on roads in the area," he said.
"If you are vulnerable to smoke, we encourage you to stay indoors and keep your doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
"This burn follows another similar hazard reduction in the reserve earlier this week and is one of the many that we're working hard to carry out in national parks across the Hunter and Central Coast regions as conditions allow."
Regular monitoring of weather and fire-ground conditions, enables the NPWS to adjust planning leading up to and immediately prior to commencement of every burn which may require rescheduling burns as required.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect the parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
All burns across NSW will continue to be co-ordinated with the RFS to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or the Asthma Foundation.
More information on hazard reduction activities: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and the RFS 'Fires Near Me' website and app.
