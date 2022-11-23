How to give back as a business owner this Christmas 2022

While volunteering and other resources are always well received, donations provide more freedom for the charities to assign the money in the areas they see fit. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

The end of the year is a natural time for reflection. Business owners are always going to review their overall contribution and the mark they have made in their own community.



It can be hard to pinpoint our exact positive impact, but it can be easy to do if you have some pre-organised activities that are aligned with your business values and beliefs.



If you're willing to make a Christmas pledge, then there are some creative ways to give back as a business owner this Christmas. Let's review some of these options!

Make a donation to charities in Australia

Christmas time can be a busy time for many businesses, so chances are you will not have the time or employees to volunteer time.



Making a donation to charities in Australia allows you to be generous with your resources and deliver the impact you want at Christmas time.



Collaborate with an up-and-coming brand in your niche

Is there an emerging business and brand that you can support in their venture? You can either partner with them, amplify their message or discuss with them how they plan on approaching the year ahead.



Ideally, the emerging brand you are collaborating with will not be doing exactly what you do, but rather serving the same audience with a different offering. Not only does this support your fellow business folk but you might be making life more convenient for your audience.



Depending on the nature of your product or service, you may even want to enter into a pro-bono arrangement with this up-and-coming brand.

Plan an all-team volunteering day

A great way to make an impact is to donate the time of your entire team to an organisation. Food relief organisations are typically a great option, as there are commercial kitchens that have space for a big group to help make food, prepare food and pack food.



There is also a warehouse space and always lots of donated food to sort through. Typically these larger charity organisations will have a client liaison person that will be able to facilitate communication and logistic, making it easy to book a day to support the team.



You can also reach out to your own team and see if any of them have volunteered at organisations like this before that they would recommend for your whole team.

Address and improve your carbon footprint

Arguably the greatest way to give back as a business is to take action with your carbon footprint. Assess what areas of your business are unsustainable and set about making changes that are actionable and going to be more environmentally ethical.



This can be quite a rigorous exercise in addressing every facet of your business, so ensure that you get help with this exercise from all your department leaders.



This is such a great way to ensure the longevity of your business and show your customers and community that you are giving back in impactful ways.

Work on an issue within your local community

Is there a particular issue that is prevalent in your local community where your business presides? Perhaps there is a growing rate of homelessness or there are certain youth programs that need support.



Backing these local volunteering causes will allow you to authentically connect with your community and gain a deeper insight into the specificity of these challenges.



You might like to choose a different community cause every Christmas time and have your audience vote on which cause they want to see you stand behind.

Invest in the health and well-being of your employees

Giving back does not need to start with your external community, but you may even want to look within first. Your business is made up of a team of diverse individuals who have their own priorities, challenges and views of the world.



An employer that is open to working on improving the work culture is an employer that is going to be respected by its team, especially if the way you do this is honest and consistent.



You may like to send an employee engagement survey to your team at the end of the year to gauge what kinds of issues they want to see added to the agenda for 2023, or you may get more value in a frank town hall meeting where conversations can occur naturally.



Here are some different ways you can give back as a business - and you may even want to implement a few of these strategies this year!

