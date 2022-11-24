Great Lakes Advocate

What is council's current policy regarding regulation of logging on private land, Dheera Smith

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 24 2022 - 1:00pm
Logging private land is no issue

A question with notice to MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell from Councillor Dheera Smith has determined it has no formal or stated position in relation to logging on private land.

