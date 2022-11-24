Service NSW will provide a free service to help balance household budgets as part of the Savings Finder Program, with sessions to be held at MidCoast Libraries Taree and Forster branches in December and January.
The Savings Finder Program provides information on how to make savings on power bills, transport, health, sports and recreation.
By answering a few questions in a one-on-one appointment, you may be eligible for rebates and savings on these expenses.
One-on-one appointments are available in Forster on December 13 and Taree on December 14, 2022, with a second session in Forster on January 10 and Taree on January 11, 2023.
Bookings are essential. Contact Taree library on 6592 5290 or Forster library on 7955 7001 to reserve your spot.
