FlyPelican suspended flights in and out of Taree four months ago

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 24 2022 - 6:00pm
Picture supplied.

FlyPelican plans to review the viability of its Sydney to Taree and Taree to Sydney routes in the New Year, according to MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell.

