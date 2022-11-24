Great Lakes Dolphins hold a three point lead over equal second placed Taree United and Wingham after six rounds of the Manning T1 cricket competition.
The Dolphins meet fourth placed Gloucester this Saturday, November 26 at Tuncurry before winding up the pre-Christmas section of the season against Wingham at Wingham.
Manning T1 will then resume on Saturday, January 14 and there will be no further breaks until the start of the semi-finals.
A top two finish will be a priority for the Dolphins, as this provides an advantage should wet weather intervene in the semi-finals, as has been the case in recent season.
Saturday's match will see the Dolphins up against two club juniors now with Gloucester, opening batter Landon Blissett and quick bowler Sam Whitbread.
Both moved to the Bushmen this season, Whitbread returning from a stint playing in the Gold Coast.
Meanwhile Old Bar could manage just 91 in reply to Great Lakes 204 in the game played at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar.
Old Bar captain, Tom Kelly elected to bowl after winning the toss.
Most of the Great Lakes batters made starts, with Drew Townsend top scoring with 62 while vice captain Blake Clarke made 33.
Old Bar used nine bowlers.
Keir McSkimming was the most successful, finishing with 3/35.
Will Elliott proved to be the destroyer for Great Lakes.
He claimed 5/16 off 7.4, while Clarke (2/13) and Ishan Thapa (2/25) were also among the wickets.
Kelly opened the batting for Old Bar and made 20 to top score. Scott Patterson (17 not out) was the only other batter to make it to double figures.
In round seven T2 Great Lakes opening batter Jake Herivel was dismissed for 92 in the clash against Wingham Australian Hotel at Forster.
The big hitting Herivel dominated an opening stand of 131 with Cameron Thies. Herivel scored 72 of his runs in boundaries.
He was the only batter dismissed as Great Lakes finished 9/134 in reply to Wingham's 133. Thies remained not out on 32.
The Dolphins are one of three teams in equal fourth place on 18 points.
Pacific Palms sit in third spot on 24. Taree United leads with 36 from Bulahdelah on 30.
