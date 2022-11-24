Great Lakes Advocate

Great Lakes will play Gloucester this Saturday, November 26 at Tuncurry Manning T1 cricket competition

November 24 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Great Lakes opening bowler Sam Whitbread will play for Gloucester against Great Lakes in Saturday's T1 match at Tuncurry.

Great Lakes Dolphins hold a three point lead over equal second placed Taree United and Wingham after six rounds of the Manning T1 cricket competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.