Wayne Bridge will step down as president/chairman after 15 years

Updated November 23 2022 - 1:13pm
Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge presides over last year's annual meeting. He still be stepping down at Sunday's AGM at the Wingham Services Club.

Group Three Rugby League will have a new chairman after this Sunday's annual meeting to be held at the Wingham Services Club, with Wayne Bridge confirming he will step down.

