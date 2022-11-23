Group Three Rugby League will have a new chairman after this Sunday's annual meeting to be held at the Wingham Services Club, with Wayne Bridge confirming he will step down.
Mr Bridge has been president/chairman for the past 15 years after replacing Dick Clode.
He understands that Warren Blissett from Forster-Tuncurry will be standing for the position. Mr Blissett is also president of the Group Three Junior Rugby League.
No other major changes are expected to the Group Three management.
Sunday's meeting will also confirm the starting date for the 2023 season.
Mr Bridge said he intended to step away from administration.
He was previously a long serving secretary of the Wingham club before taking on the group position.
"I'm looking forward to the football next year, watching the game from the hill and having a few beers,'' he said.
