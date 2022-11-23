SOUTHERN United will meet all criteria to play in the 2023 Coastal Premier League (CPL) football competition.
Coach, Jonathon Newman said this while confirming the club had already applied to be part of the league next year.
Ten clubs, down two on this year, will contest the CPL next season.
"No one can assume that their club would automatically be included - we were one of the two new clubs last year, although looking at the criteria being used to determine which clubs will participate we meet the performance requirements,'' Newman said.
"We didn't forfeit anything, there's no concerns about us meeting the requirements for next season and we do help balance the north-south mix of teams.''
Clubs from both Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football have supported a 10 team competition, saying this year was too long.
"We were far less impacted upon by the weather and fixture congestion than many other clubs, either by good management or good luck, so congestion wasn't really an issue,'' Newman said.
"However, 22 weeks in a regular season seems long, but it didn't really impact on us - in fact by the end of the season our squad was virtually at full strength.
"A shorter season is much easier to accommodate though, allows for the odd break and that's not always a bad thing.''
Newman hopes the split between the Football Mid North Coast and North Coast zones remains even, with five from each.
He wouldn't be drawn on what clubs may miss out.
Taree Wildcats would appear to be the team in the most danger, given the club's struggles from last season.
"It would be hugely disappointing to see the Wildcats drop out of the competition - but that's not been decided,'' Newman said.
"A local derby I think is always special.''
Should Taree be excluded it would mean Southern United's closest away game would be at Port Macquarie.
"If we travel to Port as our closest away match then so be it. If we want to play in the highest level of competition available to us we have to be prepared to travel,'' Newman said.
"Geographically it is tricky for us.
"Our only alternative to CPL lies in Newcastle, and if we were competing in a competition there our closest away match would be two hours drive rather than an hour and 10.
"So it's a reality that we accept.''
The Ospreys have already started preparations for next year, with trials this month.
Newman said there will be some gaps to fill from the 2022 roster.
"There's a few departures - players moving for work, becoming unavailable for family reasons or injury, but I'm expecting to retain the majority of this year's successful squad,'' he said.
"We do need to recruit some new players though.''
